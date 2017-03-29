Best Spas On Los Angeles’ Westside

Sometimes everyone needs a little pampering. Whether it’s the perfect haircut or a luxurious massage, these westside spots make clients feel beautiful inside and out.
Burke Williams
Third Street Promenade
1358 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA
(310) 587-3366
www.burkewilliamsspa.com
Serene and private, the Burke Williams outpost in Santa Monica is just one of six Burke Williams Spas in the Southland. With a jacuzzi, steam room, solarium, and sauna, plus fresh cut fruit, lemonade, and a relaxing outdoor fire pit, this location offers a great way to spend the day even before guests partake in massages, facials, and other treatments. From shiatsu to deep tissue massage, and signature treatments like the Salt Glo and Sugar Glo exfoliating body treatments, there’s some relaxing and renewing for everyone in this spot, where both men’s and women’s treatments are offered in separate areas.
Tikkun Spa
1460 4th S.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 319-1111
www.tikkunspa.com
Tikkun Spa is a beautiful holistic enclave that offers haircuts and color along with therapeutic massages, skin care services such as an ultrasound facial, and waxing services. Body wraps and scrubs, soaks, and infrared saunas are all a part of the relaxing and detoxing experience provided at this highly “Zen” spot. The name comes from a Hebrew phrase meaning ‘repair the world,’ and the spa and styling experience here will certainly go a long way toward repairing world-weary clients.
Willow Spa
3127 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 453-9004
www.willowspa.com
The best spot for an enzyme bath? The refreshing, “tropical Asian” themed Willow Spa in Santa Monica, where the illusion of being transported to a different place and time comes with flowers, running streams, waterfalls, and stone walkways. A tranquil space dedicated to holistic treatments, the heat penetrating Willow Enzyme Bath is just one of the specialized, highly renewing treatments offered here.
Alchemie
2021 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 310-8880
www.alchemiespa.com
Alchemie spa focuses on vegan and cruelty-free products, including decor that highlights renewable and recycled resources. Skin care, nails, makeup, and massage products all utilize pure Fair Trade ingredients. Elegant and beautifully austere, Alchemie’s many soothing features include an infrared detoxifying sauna, all-organic facials, and a full menu of massages.
Green Bliss Mobile Spa
West Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 859-2272
www.greenblissecospa.com
At Green Bliss Spa, owner Randi Ragan brings all natural ingredients, cleansing facials, and the ultimate in relaxing massage techniques directly her clients’ doorsteps. Therapeutic massages, including the Seashell, which involves large, heated clam shells filled with detoxifying minerals, spa parties, hand and foot pampering, and Oxyfusion skin therapy are some of the services that roll up to Westside residents.
Shape House
1003 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(855) 567-2346
www.shapehouse.com
Billing itself as the “first and only” urban sweat lodge, this tidy cottage houses a heap of hot detoxification. No manis or pedis here, just FAR infrared technology that enhances the body’s ability to rid itself of toxic chemicals, pathogens, and heavy metals through inside out cleansing. Designed to improve the immune system as well as to fit and firm, this is a one-of-a-kind spa experience.
Exhale
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
101 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 319-3193
www.exhalespa.com
Located inside the lush Fairmont Miramar Hotel, Exhale’s luxurious atmosphere makes guests feel like they’re on vacation even if they’re locals. Massages, facials, mani/pedis, plus acupuncture creates a full menu of services, some available pool-side. But, don’t stop exploring there. Core Fusion cardio and yoga classes are available too, plus a steam room and sauna.
Genie Davis is a multi-published journalist, novelist, and screenwriter. She lives near the beach in Los Angeles. See more on: CBSLA | eco-exist.com | geniedavis.com | DiversionsLA | Twitter.