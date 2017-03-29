Best Spas On Los Angeles’ Westside

Sometimes everyone needs a little pampering. Whether it’s the perfect haircut or a luxurious massage, these westside spots make clients feel beautiful inside and out.





Burke Williams

Third Street Promenade

1358 4th Street

Santa Monica, CA

(310) 587-3366

www.burkewilliamsspa.com



Serene and private, the Burke Williams outpost in Santa Monica is just one of six Burke Williams Spas in the Southland. With a jacuzzi, steam room, solarium, and sauna, plus fresh cut fruit, lemonade, and a relaxing outdoor fire pit, this location offers a great way to spend the day even before guests partake in massages, facials, and other treatments. From shiatsu to deep tissue massage, and signature treatments like the Salt Glo and Sugar Glo exfoliating body treatments, there’s some relaxing and renewing for everyone in this spot, where both men’s and women’s treatments are offered in separate areas.

Third Street Promenade1358 4th StreetSanta Monica, CA(310) 587-3366Serene and private, the Burke Williams outpost in Santa Monica is just one of six Burke Williams Spas in the Southland. With a jacuzzi, steam room, solarium, and sauna, plus fresh cut fruit, lemonade, and a relaxing outdoor fire pit, this location offers a great way to spend the day even before guests partake in massages, facials, and other treatments. From shiatsu to deep tissue massage, and signature treatments like the Salt Glo and Sugar Glo exfoliating body treatments, there’s some relaxing and renewing for everyone in this spot, where both men’s and women’s treatments are offered in separate areas.



Tikkun Spa

1460 4th S.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 319-1111

www.tikkunspa.com



Tikkun Spa is a beautiful holistic enclave that offers haircuts and color along with therapeutic massages, skin care services such as an ultrasound facial, and waxing services. Body wraps and scrubs, soaks, and infrared saunas are all a part of the relaxing and detoxing experience provided at this highly “Zen” spot. The name comes from a Hebrew phrase meaning ‘repair the world,’ and the spa and styling experience here will certainly go a long way toward repairing world-weary clients.

1460 4th S.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-1111Tikkun Spa is a beautiful holistic enclave that offers haircuts and color along with therapeutic massages, skin care services such as an ultrasound facial, and waxing services. Body wraps and scrubs, soaks, and infrared saunas are all a part of the relaxing and detoxing experience provided at this highly “Zen” spot. The name comes from a Hebrew phrase meaning ‘repair the world,’ and the spa and styling experience here will certainly go a long way toward repairing world-weary clients.



Willow Spa

3127 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310) 453-9004

www.willowspa.com



The best spot for an enzyme bath? The refreshing, “tropical Asian” themed Willow Spa in Santa Monica, where the illusion of being transported to a different place and time comes with flowers, running streams, waterfalls, and stone walkways. A tranquil space dedicated to holistic treatments, the heat penetrating Willow Enzyme Bath is just one of the specialized, highly renewing treatments offered here.

3127 Santa Monica BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90404(310) 453-9004The best spot for an enzyme bath? The refreshing, “tropical Asian” themed Willow Spa in Santa Monica, where the illusion of being transported to a different place and time comes with flowers, running streams, waterfalls, and stone walkways. A tranquil space dedicated to holistic treatments, the heat penetrating Willow Enzyme Bath is just one of the specialized, highly renewing treatments offered here.



Alchemie

2021 Main St

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 310-8880

www.alchemiespa.com



Alchemie spa focuses on vegan and cruelty-free products, including decor that highlights renewable and recycled resources. Skin care, nails, makeup, and massage products all utilize pure Fair Trade ingredients. Elegant and beautifully austere, Alchemie’s many soothing features include an infrared detoxifying sauna, all-organic facials, and a full menu of massages.

2021 Main StSanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 310-8880Alchemie spa focuses on vegan and cruelty-free products, including decor that highlights renewable and recycled resources. Skin care, nails, makeup, and massage products all utilize pure Fair Trade ingredients. Elegant and beautifully austere, Alchemie’s many soothing features include an infrared detoxifying sauna, all-organic facials, and a full menu of massages.



Green Bliss Mobile Spa

West Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 859-2272

www.greenblissecospa.com



At Green Bliss Spa, owner Randi Ragan brings all natural ingredients, cleansing facials, and the ultimate in relaxing massage techniques directly her clients’ doorsteps. Therapeutic massages, including the Seashell, which involves large, heated clam shells filled with detoxifying minerals, spa parties, hand and foot pampering, and Oxyfusion skin therapy are some of the services that roll up to Westside residents.

West Los Angeles, CA 90024(310) 859-2272At Green Bliss Spa, owner Randi Ragan brings all natural ingredients, cleansing facials, and the ultimate in relaxing massage techniques directly her clients’ doorsteps. Therapeutic massages, including the Seashell, which involves large, heated clam shells filled with detoxifying minerals, spa parties, hand and foot pampering, and Oxyfusion skin therapy are some of the services that roll up to Westside residents.



Shape House

1003 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(855) 567-2346

www.shapehouse.com



Billing itself as the “first and only” urban sweat lodge, this tidy cottage houses a heap of hot detoxification. No manis or pedis here, just FAR infrared technology that enhances the body’s ability to rid itself of toxic chemicals, pathogens, and heavy metals through inside out cleansing. Designed to improve the immune system as well as to fit and firm, this is a one-of-a-kind spa experience.

1003 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(855) 567-2346Billing itself as the “first and only” urban sweat lodge, this tidy cottage houses a heap of hot detoxification. No manis or pedis here, just FAR infrared technology that enhances the body’s ability to rid itself of toxic chemicals, pathogens, and heavy metals through inside out cleansing. Designed to improve the immune system as well as to fit and firm, this is a one-of-a-kind spa experience.



Exhale

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

101 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 319-3193

www.exhalespa.com



Located inside the lush Fairmont Miramar Hotel, Exhale’s luxurious atmosphere makes guests feel like they’re on vacation even if they’re locals. Massages, facials, mani/pedis, plus acupuncture creates a full menu of services, some available pool-side. But, don’t stop exploring there. Core Fusion cardio and yoga classes are available too, plus a steam room and sauna.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows101 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-3193Located inside the lush Fairmont Miramar Hotel, Exhale’s luxurious atmosphere makes guests feel like they’re on vacation even if they’re locals. Massages, facials, mani/pedis, plus acupuncture creates a full menu of services, some available pool-side. But, don’t stop exploring there. Core Fusion cardio and yoga classes are available too, plus a steam room and sauna.