70 Homeless, Low-Income Girls In LAUSD Given Prom Dresses

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of homeless and low-income girls were given the opportunity Thursday to pick out the perfect prom dress in Hollywood.

The girls from 17 different high schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District attended Operation School Bell Prom Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Assistance League of Southern California, 1370 N. St. Andrews Place.

“We are dressing 70 homeless girls today that all come from the LAUSD Homeless Division,” Operation School Bell’s Linda Levine said. “These girls are living in shelters and motels and hotel rooms and this is their day to become a princess.”

The girls were able to choose a dress, have it fitted and pick out matching shoes with the help of an industry fashionista, Cojo.

