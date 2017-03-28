Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Electricity In LA

March 28, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: LADWP, Power Outage, Winds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Several thousand Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers were without electricity Tuesday as strong winds took down power lines across Los Angeles County.

Fallen lines were to blame for setting several large trees ablaze in the 400 block of South Arden Boulevard in Hancock Park. No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere, more than 1,700 DWP customers in Sherman Oaks lost power after a tree fell and landed on a car, taking power lines with it.

