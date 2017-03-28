Best Upcoming Shows At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Thanks in large part to the generosity of the Segerstrom family, Orange County has an exceptional place to enjoy the fine arts. On September 29, 1986, the Orange County Performing Arts Center opened its doors and, with continuing support from the Segerstroms and other donors, has become a place dedicated to artistic endeavors. Renamed in honor of Renee and Henry Segerstrom in 2011, the center contains a concert hall, theater, education center as well as a beautiful cafe. Over the next few months, the following performers and traveling shows are scheduled to appear at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.





Doktor Kaboom

Samueli Theater

615 Town Center Dr

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

www.scfta.org

Dates: April 1, 2017 & April 2, 2017



Doktor Kaboom! is an interactive variety show featuring one man who creatively blends theater arts with scientific exploration to amaze viewers. Doktor Kaboom’s supercharged science experiments will have audience members laughing the night away and very curious about the performance. Doktor Kaboom has performed over 1000 performances over the past 7 years for over 500,000 people, so needless to say, his performances are a must see.

Samueli Theater615 Town Center DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626Dates: April 1, 2017 & April 2, 2017Doktor Kaboom! is an interactive variety show featuring one man who creatively blends theater arts with scientific exploration to amaze viewers. Doktor Kaboom’s supercharged science experiments will have audience members laughing the night away and very curious about the performance. Doktor Kaboom has performed over 1000 performances over the past 7 years for over 500,000 people, so needless to say, his performances are a must see.



Graham Nash Live

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

600 Town Center Dr

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

Date: April 1, 2017



Graham Nash, a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (with Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997 and The Hollies in 2010), will perform tonight at 8pm at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. In addition to being a leading member of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies, Nash has been successful in his solo career as a musician. Join others tonight as this singer-songwriter (and writer), performs songs from his recently released album “This Path Tonight.”

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall600 Town Center DrCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787Date: April 1, 2017Graham Nash, a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (with Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997 and The Hollies in 2010), will perform tonight at 8pm at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. In addition to being a leading member of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies, Nash has been successful in his solo career as a musician. Join others tonight as this singer-songwriter (and writer), performs songs from his recently released album “This Path Tonight.”



Brian Candy Live

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

Dates: April 4, 2017



Adam Savage, one of television’s most famous personalities has joined up with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars. They’ll be bringing their toys, and mind-blowing demonstrations to Segerstrom Hall tonight for audiences to enjoy. This two hour interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience is unique and one of a kind and can’t be missed. Adam and Michael’s Brain Candy Live experience has been decribed best as is a “play date with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka and Albert Einstein.”

Segerstrom Hall600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787Dates: April 4, 2017Adam Savage, one of television’s most famous personalities has joined up with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars. They’ll be bringing their toys, and mind-blowing demonstrations to Segerstrom Hall tonight for audiences to enjoy. This two hour interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience is unique and one of a kind and can’t be missed. Adam and Michael’s Brain Candy Live experience has been decribed best as is a “play date with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka and Albert Einstein.”



“An American In Paris”

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

Dates: April 25, 2017 – May 7, 2017



Receiving critical acclaim, “An American In Paris” is the talk of the town and will bless Orange County residents with multiple performances. This Tony Award®-winning musical is about an American soldier and a mysterious French girl in Paris who each are seeking for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon has created the magic and romance of Paris along with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the performance that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2014/15 season.

Segerstrom Hall600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787Dates: April 25, 2017 – May 7, 2017Receiving critical acclaim, “An American In Paris” is the talk of the town and will bless Orange County residents with multiple performances. This Tony Award®-winning musical is about an American soldier and a mysterious French girl in Paris who each are seeking for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon has created the magic and romance of Paris along with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the performance that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2014/15 season.