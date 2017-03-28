Best Upcoming Shows At The Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Thanks in large part to the generosity of the Segerstrom family, Orange County has an exceptional place to enjoy the fine arts. On September 29, 1986, the Orange County Performing Arts Center opened its doors and, with continuing support from the Segerstroms and other donors, has become a place dedicated to artistic endeavors. Renamed in honor of Renee and Henry Segerstrom in 2011, the center contains a concert hall, theater, education center as well as a beautiful cafe. Over the next few months, the following performers and traveling shows are scheduled to appear at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
Doktor Kaboom
Samueli Theater
615 Town Center Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
www.scfta.org
Dates: April 1, 2017 & April 2, 2017
Doktor Kaboom! is an interactive variety show featuring one man who creatively blends theater arts with scientific exploration to amaze viewers. Doktor Kaboom’s supercharged science experiments will have audience members laughing the night away and very curious about the performance. Doktor Kaboom has performed over 1000 performances over the past 7 years for over 500,000 people, so needless to say, his performances are a must see.
Graham Nash Live
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
600 Town Center Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org
Date: April 1, 2017
Graham Nash, a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (with Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997 and The Hollies in 2010), will perform tonight at 8pm at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. In addition to being a leading member of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Hollies, Nash has been successful in his solo career as a musician. Join others tonight as this singer-songwriter (and writer), performs songs from his recently released album “This Path Tonight.”
Brian Candy Live
Segerstrom Hall
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org
Dates: April 4, 2017
Adam Savage, one of television’s most famous personalities has joined up with Michael Stevens, one of YouTube’s biggest stars. They’ll be bringing their toys, and mind-blowing demonstrations to Segerstrom Hall tonight for audiences to enjoy. This two hour interactive, hands-on, minds-on theatrical experience is unique and one of a kind and can’t be missed. Adam and Michael’s Brain Candy Live experience has been decribed best as is a “play date with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka and Albert Einstein.”
“An American In Paris”
Segerstrom Hall
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org
Dates: April 25, 2017 – May 7, 2017
Receiving critical acclaim, “An American In Paris” is the talk of the town and will bless Orange County residents with multiple performances. This Tony Award®-winning musical is about an American soldier and a mysterious French girl in Paris who each are seeking for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award®-winner Christopher Wheeldon has created the magic and romance of Paris along with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the performance that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2014/15 season.
“Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets in Concert”
Segerstrom Hall
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org
Date: May 12 & 13, 2017
The Harry Potter™ film series is one of the most famous and critically acclaimed movies of all time. As a cultural phenomenon, it’s no wonder that the Segerstrom will be delighting audiences with a concert which will feature a live symphony orchestra performing every note from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™” movie. Attendees will be able to experience the incredible magic of the film in high-definition on a large screen while listening to the orchestra perform John Williams’ memorable score.