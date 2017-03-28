Best Upcoming Conventions Near Orange County

Southern California conventions halls host a myriad of shows throughout the year. There are professional conventions as well as general public shows appealing to different industries and hobbies. Through the end of the year, OC locals, including brides and grooms, will have quite the pick of shows to check out in November and December. Here are the five best conventions to attend.





Great Bridal Expo

Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove

12021 Harbor Blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(714) 867-5555

www.greatbridalexpo.com

Date: November 26, 2017 at 12pm



The bells are ringing for brides and grooms at the popular Great Bridal Expo! This event, held at the end of November, will be at the Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove and promises to show off the latest and greatest for weddings. An informative and beautiful experience, the bridal expo shows the best companies and vendors who can contribute to the big wedding day, including local and national wedding service providers who can make your wedding dreams come true. Great Bridal Expo will offer a professionally choreographed fashion show featuring all the latest designs for wedding parties from leading designers in the wedding industry.



Cal Stewart Meet

Glendale Civic Auditorium

1401 N Verdugo Rd

Glendale, CA 91208

(818) 548-2787

www.ttos-sw.org

Toy and model train enthusiasts are welcome to play all weekend long starting on November 17th at the Cal-Steward Meet, which is sponsored by the independent club, T.T.O.S. Southwestern Division. The event features thousands of toy and model trains (new and vintage) and offers multiple opportunities for trading, shopping and gabbing about trains. This two day event is perfect for those who want to buy or sell trains, accessories and related toys, and see operating train layouts in action. The event is open to all toy train, model train, train and toy enthusiasts and their guests.



Intergem Show

Pasadena Convention Center (Hall B)

300 E Green St

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 795-9311

www.intergem.com

International Gem & Jewelry Show, aka Intergem, is an "ooh" and "aah" kind of convention for those who love jewelry and those in the industry. For those looking to purchase, Intergem is an exciting jewelry event for multiple reasons. Shop direct from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers at affordable prices instead of paying high retail costs. As America's longest running direct-to-consumer jewelry trade shows, visitors will find one-of-a-kind estate and vintage pieces, fine jewelry, loose gems and dazzling beads. There are also a myriad of accessories such as designer handbags and purses and watches for the collector. Exhibitors are industry-known and credible jewelers who will showcase quality craftsmanship and jewelry from all over the world. Keep children under 8 years old at home. Related: Best Places For Handmade Jewelry In Orange County



Pomona Swap Meet & Classic Car Show

Pomona Fairplex

1101 W McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

(714) 538-7091

www.pomonaswapmeet.com/

Located in the Fairplex main lot, the Pomona Swap Meet & Classic Car Show offers several dates throughout the year. This event is like putting a car junkie in a candy store. Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out original and restored vehicles (they are for sale, too) such as pre-1985 classics, Corvettes, Porsches, pre-1959 Street Rods, pre-1985 VWs and pre-1985 imports. The show encourages mixing and mingling with other automotive fans, and roaming the swap meet to discover automobilia and hard-to-find car parts and accessories at low prices. For $20 (admission and parking at Gate 17), spend the day at the car show. Children under 12 are admitted for free.