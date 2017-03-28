Best Upcoming Conventions Near Orange County

Great Bridal Expo
Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove
12021 Harbor Blvd
Garden Grove, CA 92840
(714) 867-5555
www.greatbridalexpo.com
Date: November 26, 2017 at 12pm
The bells are ringing for brides and grooms at the popular Great Bridal Expo! This event, held at the end of November, will be at the Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove and promises to show off the latest and greatest for weddings. An informative and beautiful experience, the bridal expo shows the best companies and vendors who can contribute to the big wedding day, including local and national wedding service providers who can make your wedding dreams come true. Great Bridal Expo will offer a professionally choreographed fashion show featuring all the latest designs for wedding parties from leading designers in the wedding industry.
Cal Stewart Meet
Glendale Civic Auditorium
1401 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
(818) 548-2787
www.ttos-sw.org
Dates: November 17, 2017 – November 19, 2017
Toy and model train enthusiasts are welcome to play all weekend long starting on November 17th at the Cal-Steward Meet, which is sponsored by the independent club, T.T.O.S. Southwestern Division. The event features thousands of toy and model trains (new and vintage) and offers multiple opportunities for trading, shopping and gabbing about trains. This two day event is perfect for those who want to buy or sell trains, accessories and related toys, and see operating train layouts in action. The event is open to all toy train, model train, train and toy enthusiasts and their guests.
Intergem Show
Pasadena Convention Center (Hall B)
300 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 795-9311
www.intergem.com
Date: June 30, 2017 – July 2, 2017
International Gem & Jewelry Show, aka Intergem, is an “ooh” and “aah” kind of convention for those who love jewelry and those in the industry. For those looking to purchase, Intergem is an exciting jewelry event for multiple reasons. Shop direct from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers at affordable prices instead of paying high retail costs. As America’s longest running direct-to-consumer jewelry trade shows, visitors will find one-of-a-kind estate and vintage pieces, fine jewelry, loose gems and dazzling beads. There are also a myriad of accessories such as designer handbags and purses and watches for the collector. Exhibitors are industry-known and credible jewelers who will showcase quality craftsmanship and jewelry from all over the world. Keep children under 8 years old at home.
Pomona Swap Meet & Classic Car Show
Pomona Fairplex
1101 W McKinley Ave.
Pomona, CA 91768
(714) 538-7091
www.pomonaswapmeet.com/
date: April 23, June 4, August 13, October 15 & December 3, 2017 | January 14, March 4, April 15, June 3, August 12, October 14, December 2, 2018
Located in the Fairplex main lot, the Pomona Swap Meet & Classic Car Show offers several dates throughout the year. This event is like putting a car junkie in a candy store. Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out original and restored vehicles (they are for sale, too) such as pre-1985 classics, Corvettes, Porsches, pre-1959 Street Rods, pre-1985 VWs and pre-1985 imports. The show encourages mixing and mingling with other automotive fans, and roaming the swap meet to discover automobilia and hard-to-find car parts and accessories at low prices. For $20 (admission and parking at Gate 17), spend the day at the car show. Children under 12 are admitted for free.
WonderCon 2017
Anaheim Convention Center
800 W Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 765-8950
www.comic-con.org
Date: March 31, 2017 – April 2, 2017
WonderCon returns to the Anaheim Convention Center for three days at the end of March where you can join thousands in attendance looking to celebrate all things comics, movies, TV, animation, books and authors, action figures and collectibles, anime, games and more!