Strong Winds Could Bring Down Trees, Power Lines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Strong and potentially damaging winds will rake Southern California’s mountain and valley areas Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Following a dry cold front, the winds will pick up Monday afternoon and blow in a west-to-northwest direction, then strengthen as they turn northerly Monday night and Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

“Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages,” said the NWS statement. “Cross winds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.”

Such strong winds could seriously impede visibility by churning up dust and sand, warned the statement, which also urged residents to “be prepared to secure all loose outdoor furniture in advance of the onset of strong winds.”

Wind advisories will be in effect in Los Angeles County’s Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys, and in Riverside County’s mountains and San Gorgonio Pass area. Along the coast, a small craft advisory will be in effect.