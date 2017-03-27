Watch Sia Sing about Songs on Adorable ‘Sesame Street’ Appearance

By Hayden Wright

Sia has blossomed into a pop superstar in her own right, but songwriting is still her first love. She took that message to Sesame Street to sing a song about, well, songs. The Australian hitmaker joined Elmo and Cookie Monster (in signature black-and-white Sia wigs) to declare her passion for music.

“S is for songs, and I love songs,” she sang. “Don’t know what we’d do without them/I love songs so much I wanna sing a song about ‘em,”

Sia then cataloged the types of songs she enjoys — try matching these to her actual discography.

“I wanna sing about high songs and low songs, fast songs and slow songs, jazzy songs and funky songs, get up and dance like a monkey songs!” she sang. “Songs that make you happy, songs that make you proud, songs that make you feel so good — you just wanna shout it out loud!”

Was the “dance like a monkey” part a thinly veiled “Chandelier” reference? Watch the adorable PBS segment below: