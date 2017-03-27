Listen To Win Tickets To The WAVE’s Soulful Summer Series at The Greek 2017 – R&B Love Fest

March 27, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Greek Theatre, R & B Love Fest, Soulful Summer

It’s The WAVE’s Soulful Summer Series at The Greek -G R&B Love Fest featuring Al B. Sure, H-Town, Freddie Jackson, Brenda K. Starr, Manhattans, Atlantic Starr, Surface featuring Bernard Jackson, Force MD’s, and The Deele happening Saturday, June 17th at The Greek Theatre, and you can win your way by listening to The WAVE all week long!

Just be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines to win a pair of tickets to the show!

***You can also enter online right now by clicking here!***

Tickets for this show go on-sale this Friday, March 31st at 10am through Ticketmaster.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live