‘An American in Paris’ at The Pantages is Perfect!

I have Fidgety Feet. To get right back to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre to see the spectacular production of An American In Paris again.

Last night’s opening (March 23, 2017) of this brilliant new production inspired by the 1951 movie was absolutely devoured by the audience. The visual feast of a beloved story beautifully told was a total treat from the opening note to the last bow of the ballerinas. As my friend Lynn whispered to me after Sara Esty (Lise Dassin) and Garen Scribner (Jerry Mulligan) and the Company floated their way through the Gershwins’ divine “Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture”: Oh! This is serious dancing. Nothing frothy about it.

Serious, indeed. The calibre of the choreography as brought to life by this deeply talented cast, set against the gorgeous Parisian scenery, is first-tier, and will take your very breath away. Mr. Scribner comes to the Pantages stage directly from the Broadway company, and is a former soloist with the San Francisco Ballet. Ms. Esty also appeared in the Broadway version of An American in Paris, following a stint as a soloist with the Miami City Ballet. Watching this pair fall for each other through a series of impossibly perfect pas de deux is as pleasurable as a night at the theatre can possibly get.

The score and orchestra, under the direction of Music Conductor David Andrews Rogers, is as colorful and well-executed as the truly amazing stage sets and inspired lighting. You can’t help but be caught up in the ever-changing, ever-charming twirl of smoked mirrors, pastel Seinne scenes, swirling Parisienne parasols, silk and satins and champagne tones that perfectly embody the City of Light.

Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.

The creative team also includes Tony Award-winners Bob Crowley (set and costume designer) and Natasha Katz (lighting designer); Jon Weston (sound designer); 59 Productions (projection designer); Rob Fisher (musical score adaption, arrangement and supervision); Todd Ellison (musical supervisor); David Andrews Rogers (musical director/conductor); Christopher Austin and Bill Elliott (orchestrations); and Sam Davis (dance arrangements).

Jerry Mulligan is an affable American ex-GI who stays in post-war Paris to become a painter, and falls for the charms of perfume-chop clerk and blossoming ballerina Lise Dassin. However, his paintings come to the attention of Milo Roberts, a rich American heiress, who is interested in becoming his patroness–in more ways than one. But American is really not about the plot. It’s about the celebration of life, love, lore, and that sumptuous Gershwin score– “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “But Not For Me,” “I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise,” and orchestral music including “Concerto in F,” “Second Prelude,” “Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture.” and “An American In Paris.”

Dance on down to the Hollywood Pantages for an absolutely unforgettable evening of magnificent ballet, theatrics, stagecraft and song. S’Wonderful in every way!

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is recommended for ages 6 and up. (Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.)

Individual tickets for AN AMERICAN IN PARIS start at $35. Prices are subject to change without notice.

For more information, visit www.AnAmericanInParisBroadway.com.

For tickets or more information about the Los Angeles engagement of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, please visit the official website for Hollywood Pantages Theatre: www.HollywoodPantages.com/AnAmericanInParis.