Pat Prescott Talks With Ronnie Laws About His New Release, ‘Settle Down’

Ronnie Laws is a saxophone legend who is part of a musical family that includes his brother flautist Hubert Laws and his singing sisters Eloise and Deborah. His new release is called Settle Down and he’s celebrating with a performance and CD release party at Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club on Wednesday March 29th.
Laws called in to our studios to discuss his stellar career including being discovered by Donald Byrd, working with Hugh Masekela and with Earth, Wind and Fire, and a whole lot more.
Settle Down with Ronnie Laws and Friends, Live concert and Record Release Party
Wednesday March 29, 2017 at 7PM
Catalina Jazz Club
6725 Sunset Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
For reservations and info call 323-466-2210