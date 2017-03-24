Pat Prescott Talks With Ronnie Laws About His New Release, ‘Settle Down’

Ronnie Laws is a saxophone legend who is part of a musical family that includes his brother flautist Hubert Laws and his singing sisters Eloise and Deborah. His new release is called Settle Down and he’s celebrating with a performance and CD release party at Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club on Wednesday March 29th.

Laws called in to our studios to discuss his stellar career including being discovered by Donald Byrd, working with Hugh Masekela and with Earth, Wind and Fire, and a whole lot more.

Settle Down with Ronnie Laws and Friends, Live concert and Record Release Party

Wednesday March 29, 2017 at 7PM

Catalina Jazz Club

6725 Sunset Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028

For reservations and info call 323-466-2210

www.CatalinaJazzClub.com