Lynn Whitfield Talks With Pat Prescott New Season Of ‘Greenleaf, Working With Oprah, & More

March 24, 2017 3:16 PM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Greenleaf, Lynn Whitfield, OWN, Pat Prescott

People are talking about Greenleaf. The Oprah Winfrey Network production just premiered its second season on March 15th with new twist and turns in store for the Greenleaf family and their mega-church empire.

Greenleaf premiered last June as the #1 series debut in OWN history and was the number one cable series for women in 2016. A lot of the credit goes to the talented cast which includes Emmy award winner Lynn Whitfield who plays Lady Mae Greenleaf.

Lynn called in to talk about the new season, working with Oprah and a whole lot more.

You can see Greenleaf on Wednesday nights at 10pm on OWN, on demand and also streaming on Netflix.

www.Oprah.com

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live