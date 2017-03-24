Fans, Lakers Royalty To Mark Unveiling Of Shaq Statue At Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A nine-foot 1,200-pound bronze statue of Hall of Fame Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal will be unveiled Friday outside Staples Center.

Several Laker greats along with plenty of fans will be on hand for the debut of the statue, which will be connected to the Staples Center building and hang 10 feet above the ground in Star Plaza, according to Michael Roth of AEG, the sports and

music entertainment presenter that owns the arena.

Created by Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, the statue will join those of other sports icons in Star Plaza, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chick Hearn, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Luc Robitaille and Jerry West.

Saying he was “speechless”, O’Neal tweeted out a sneak preview of the statue Wednesday.

O’Neal, along with Kobe Bryant, former coach Phil Jackson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others are scheduled to speak at the 5 p.m. ceremony, which is free of admission and open to the public.

Before the ceremony, fans are invited to enjoy a street festival dubbed “Shaqtown,” which will be held on Chick Hearn Court

and Microsoft Square at L.A. Live from 2-7 p.m.

Read more at CBSLA.com.