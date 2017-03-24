Apparently You Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread… Who Knew?!

March 24, 2017


By Sarah Carroll

Watching your kids feed the ducks bread at the park is one of the great joys in life. But it turns out, however, that bread is one of the worst things you can give to birds.

A sign found at a local park has gone viral after warning the public of the dangers bread poses to wildlife.

“Thank you for not feeding us bread,” it reads. The notice goes on to explain that bread is low in nutritional value, and when it starts rotting, it pollutes the water and helps spread diseases.

A high-calorie diet with plenty of carbs and little vitamin D and E can also contribute to “angel wing,” a condition where a bird’s wings point outwards instead of resting against its body. Birds with angel wing lose their ability to fly.

Naturally, the internet lost its mind when this revelation went viral.

So…what can you feed the birds? Acceptable alternatives include:

  • Half cut seedless grapes
  • Cooked rice
  • Birdseed
  • Oats
  • Peas
  • Corn
  • Chopped lettuce
