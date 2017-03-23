When it comes to deciding on a fun and romantic date night, it can be pretty difficult. While there are so many options out there of activities, you want to make sure that you’re choosing the best. So, we’ve put together a list of the most romantic date ideas in the Inland Empire you won’t want to miss.



Go Wine Tasting





Grapeline Wine Tours

43500 Ridge Park Dr

Temecula, CA 92590

(951) 693-5755

www.gogrape.com



Grapeline offers a terrific 5 star service experience delivered the way you want for your perfect evening. Whether you decide to take a shared tour with local experts and others, or a private tour with just you and your significant other, the result is an experience you won’t soon forget. Private wine tasting tours include an itinerary that is made especially for you where they make sure your every need is planned out so you all you have to do is sit back and enjoy. The hosts here are wine enthusiasts so you’ll learn about the wine, wine country and everything else relating to Temecula wine.

Get A Massage





Glen Ivy Hot Springs

25000 Glen Ivy Rd

Corona, CA 92883

(951) 277-3529

www.glenivy.com



While some aren’t into massages, we can without a doubt say that most of the population can’t resist. Featuring 15 mineral baths, massage services, skincare treatments, mud baths and more, this day spa is the perfect place to unwind with your date for a romantic getaway. Discover nature’s beauty beneath the Santa Ana mountains and take in the restorative treatments, healthy cuisine and secluded activities for an experience that will leave you breathless. Reservations are highly recommended.

Have A Romantic Meal





The Vineyard Rose

South Coast Winery Resort and Spa

34843 Rancho California Road

Temecula, CA

(951) 587-9463

www.wineresort.com



With its menu of delicious, California-style cuisine, and an array of prestigious dining awards, the Vineyard Rose at the South Coast Winery Resort and Spa in Temecula’s wine country simply begs to be experienced for a night out with your other half. The expansive restaurant seats guests indoors and outdoors, with the outdoor terrace seating being preferred by most, as the terrace provides a great view of the grounds and vineyard. Start off the dinner date early, with an afternoon visit to the South Coast Winery’s tasting room or visit any of the other wineries within the Temecula Valley. Bask in the tranquil surroundings of Temecula’s Wine Country, and end your evening off here with a fine meal and exquisite wine pairings.

Horseback Riding





Sunshine and Daydreams Horseback Riding

sunshineanddaydream.com



Enjoy the wildlife with your loved one on the back of a horse! After all, nothing screams romantic date more than strolling through the hills on horseback with the one you love. Sunshine and Daydreams offers a few options for those looking to do something different including a one hour trail ride, a sweetheart ride or a two hour trail ride. The sweetheart ride invites guests to enjoy a scenic one and a half hour ride with a romantic half hour break with chocolates and roses.

Hot Air Balloon Ride

