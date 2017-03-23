Bill Bellamy Talks ‘Married But Single Too’ With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Je’Caryous Johnson’s hilarious stage play Married But single Too comes to Southern California this weekend beginning Friday, March 24 at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach and then Saturday March 25th and Sunday March 26th at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.

This new play is the sequel to his last one, Married But Single, which toured in the spring of 2016 and entertained sold out crowds across the country. Carl Anthony Payne and LisaRaye McCoy return to star, and among the new cast members is comedian and actor Bill Bellamy.

I met Bill back on the east coast years ago when I hosted one of his first big stand up shows at Newark Symphony Hall. He called in to catch up and to talk about the show.

LONG BEACH performance: Friday, March 24th – 8 PM

TERRACE THEATER – 300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Terrace Theater Box Office. For more information, call the Box Office at (562) 436-3661.

LOS ANGELES performance: Saturday, March 25th – 4 PM & 8 PM & Sunday, March 26th – 3:30 PM & 7 PM

ORPHEUM THEATRE – 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office. For more information, call the Box Office at (877) 677-4386. The Box Office is only open on show days approximately an hour before show time.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JE’CARYOUS JOHNSON & MARRIED BUT SINGLE TOO, log onto www.jecaryous.com.