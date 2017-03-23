Best Brunch In Anaheim

Scratch Room
2415 W Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92801
(714) 236-5613
www.thescratchroom.com
If you’re looking to whet your appetite with some incredible brunch options, Scratch Room in Anaheim is certainly one of the best places to visit. From breakfast burritos like their green eggs and ham to traditional egg dishes and pancakes, there’s a lot to choose from. Their green eggs and ham burrito comes complete with onion aioli, tender braised porn, onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and a sunny side egg topped with tomatillo sauce. Also offered is a Mexican omelette, huevos rancheros, chorizo con papas, and skillet dishes, which are served with your choice of potatoes, or hash browns, eggs and a side of toast, biscuits and a slice of their homemade loafs.
Willy’s Eatery
2101 E Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 535-6713
www.willyseatery.com
Willy’s Eatery is one of the best places to get tasty brunch items in Anaheim. With a breakfast and lunch menu offering everything from gyro’s to ceasar salads, sandwiches and eggs benedict, the options are plentiful. For brunch or breakfast, choose their corn beef & hash with 2 eggs, or a Greek omelette with feta cheese, tomatoes and basil. There are many other omelet options to choose from as well, including a chili & cheese omelette, and a gourmet omelette with mushrooms, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts and sour cream. Add a side like sausage or bacon and you’re set!
Cafe Casse Croute
656 S Brookhurst St
Anaheim, CA 92804
(714) 774-8013
This French style eatery in the heart of Anaheim is a favorite for locals with their broad menu of breakfast and lunch items. On offer are items like French toast, eggs, bacon, pancakes, as well as other brunch items like soups and sandwiches. It is popular, so there is sometimes a wait, but it is well worth it! With great iced coffee to add to their tasty brunch items, locals are willing to wait upwards of an hour to dine on eggs benedict smothered in creamy hollandaise sauce, waffles with strawberries and blueberries and much more.
Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles
2110 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 823-4130
roscoeschickenandwaffles.com
Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles is well known for mixing two items most don’t think would taste good together. But, it turns out that chicken, waffles and syrup is seriously delicious. And, no one serves it up better than Roscoe’s. There’s plenty to choose from here, but favorites include the Carol B. Special with fried chicken and waffles,, as well as other items like the home style with eggs, and hash browns.
Mimi’s Cafe
1240 N Euclid St
Anaheim, CA 92801
(714) 535-1552
www.mimiscafe.com
With multiple locations in Anaheim, Mimi’s Cafe is a favorite for those who enjoy breakfast and lunch items. The menu here is plentiful and there’s a lot to choose from at this New Orleans style restaurant. choose between multiple omelet dishes, including their egg white and veggie with spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomatoes and more, as well as their Santa Fe with eggs, diced jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, melted Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle sauce. Other offerings include benedicts, as well as tasty handmade crepes and quiche. For comfort food, dine on their fried chicken and waffles, their steak and eggs, as well as steel-cut oatmeal, egg sandwiches and much more. They also offer great farmhouse breakfasts with eggs, bacon, toast, potatoes, mimosa cocktails, baked items and much more!