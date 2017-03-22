Reggie Bythewood & Gina Prince Bythewood Discuss Their New Show, ‘Shots Fired,’ With Pat Prescott

March 22, 2017 10:48 AM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Gina Prince Bythewood, Pat Prescott, Reggie Bythewood, Shots Fired

If you plan on watching the return of Empire tonight, you might want to tune in an hour earlier for the debut of a new Fox series that people will be talking about. It’s called Shots Fired, a story line ripped from today’s headlines that stars Sanaa Lathan, Helen Hunt, and Richard Dreyfuss.

The series was conceived by husband and wife team Reggie Bythewood and Gina Prince Bythewood. Reggie and Gina have high hopes that this provocative new series will get people talking about solutions to improve relations between the public and law enforcement. The critics are raving about the 10 episode series.

By the way, this project reunites Gina Prince Bythewood and Sanaa Lathan who collaborated on the hit movie Love and Basketball, which Gina wrote and directed. We talk about that and more in my conversation with Reggie and Gina. Listen in and don’t miss Shots Fired tonight at 8pm on Fox right before the season premiere of Empire.

The WAVE
More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live