Reggie Bythewood & Gina Prince Bythewood Discuss Their New Show, ‘Shots Fired,’ With Pat Prescott

If you plan on watching the return of Empire tonight, you might want to tune in an hour earlier for the debut of a new Fox series that people will be talking about. It’s called Shots Fired, a story line ripped from today’s headlines that stars Sanaa Lathan, Helen Hunt, and Richard Dreyfuss.

The series was conceived by husband and wife team Reggie Bythewood and Gina Prince Bythewood. Reggie and Gina have high hopes that this provocative new series will get people talking about solutions to improve relations between the public and law enforcement. The critics are raving about the 10 episode series.

By the way, this project reunites Gina Prince Bythewood and Sanaa Lathan who collaborated on the hit movie Love and Basketball, which Gina wrote and directed. We talk about that and more in my conversation with Reggie and Gina. Listen in and don’t miss Shots Fired tonight at 8pm on Fox right before the season premiere of Empire.