Queen Mary To Be Centerpiece Of New Long Beach Entertainment Complex

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A little more than a week after dire warnings that the iconic Mary Queen could sink if nothing is done to restore her, plans were released Wednesday touting the historic ship as Long Beach’s next entertainment destination.

The 83-year-old ship would become the centerpiece of “Queen Mary Island,” a 65-acre entertainment complex that would include California’s first indoor ice climbing wall, surfing, skydiving, zip lining and a trampoline park.

Detailed plans for the $250 million redevelopment project were submitted by Urban Commons, the Los Angeles-based real estate development firm that assumed the 56-year master lease of the ship in April of last year. City leaders hope re-imagining the venerable tourist attraction will provide a boost to its revenue stream and make it more economically viable going forward.

The iconic ship was envisioned as the backdrop of a fully immersive “island” experience with visitors choosing from several entry points by land, water, and air; a 2,400-foot-long boardwalk, cafes and bars, retail shops, a 200-room hotel and an outdoor amphitheater. Multiple design elements would honor the luxury liner’s glory years of the 1930s and ‘40s, including a main lobby plaza off the freeway.

