Pat Prescott Talks Playboy Jazz Festival With George Lopez

George Lopez is a busy man. He’s been touring the country with Charlie Murphy, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer on the Comedy Get Down tour. The comedians also recently wrapped a BET scripted comedy series on their tour. And did I mention that George’s new TV Land comedy series Lopez was just renewed for a second season?

But no matter what’s on the agenda, George Lopez has an annual assignment every year in June when he hosts the Playboy Jazz Festival. This will be his 5th year. George called in from the set of Lopez to talk about this year’s jazz fest and a whole lot more. We’ll see you at the Hollywood Bowl!

The 39th Annual Playboy Jazz Festival

Saturday June 10th and Sunday June 11, 2017

Headliners include Marcus Miller, Gregory Porter, Corinne Bailey Rae, Common, Taj Mo’: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band, and Lalah Hathaway.

Hosted by George Lopez.

Tickets are available now at www.HollywoodBowl.com or call 323-850-2000