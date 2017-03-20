Pat Prescott Talks The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival With Eloise Laws & Adilah Barnes

By Pat Prescott

I can’t imagine anything harder than doing a solo performance. The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival celebrates women who do just that. Their 24th annual event begins this Thursday night with their champagne gala and awards ceremony at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Hollywood, followed by three days of stunning solo performances at Electric Lodge in Venice.

Hattie Winston, Ted Lange, James Pickens Jr, Lynne Conner and Singer and actress Eloise Laws are among the celebrities who will be taking part. Eloise and actress and LATWF founder Adilah Barnes stopped by our studios to talk about the festival. Eloise returns to the festival to host and perform after being honored there last year.

Adilah says the festival has outlived three theaters that they have presented in. Over the course of 24 years, the LAWTF has presented over 500 women from around the world. They also have an education arm that has served over three thousand young people in LAUSD schools and they have worked with seniors and people who are incarcerated in their outreach efforts.

Twenty talented women will grace the stage with their solo performances over the four days of the festival. Listen in to hear all the details.

The 24th Annual LA Women’s Theatre Festival

Thursday March 23rd at 7pm: Champagne Gala and Awards Ceremony

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4800 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90027

Friday March 24 – Sunday March 26, 2017: Solo Performances

Electric Lodge

1416 Electric Avenue

Venice, CA 90291

For tickets and more information call 818-760-0408 or visit www.LAWTF.org

Also, listen to Eloise Law’s new single, “Don’t Move Don’t Blink” HERE!