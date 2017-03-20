Newly Expanded 91 Freeway Opens In Corona

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — Motorists now have additional lanes to use heading in both directions on the busy 91 Freeway in Corona.

The newly constructed lanes, which were built as part of the three-year-old $1.4 billion widening project, opened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

One additional general purpose lane, and two additional express toll lanes, are available to drivers on both sides of the 91 Freeway between the 71 Expressway and Interstate 15.

A formal ceremony marking the end of major construction will be held on March 31.