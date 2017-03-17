This Weekend Listen To Win Tickets To The 12th Annual Freestyle Festival!

This weekend The WAVE has your free tickets to the 12th Annual Freestyle Festival on Saturday, April 22nd at The Queen Mary in Long Beach! This year’s lineup features Bell Biv Devoe, Lisa Lisa, Stevie B. & House of Pain, plus:

Arrested Development

Naughty by Nature

Montel Jordan

Trinere

The English Beat

Timmy T

Stacey Q

Debbie Deb

Chubb Rock

Nocera

Tickets are on-sale now through ticketmaster.com!