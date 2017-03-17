This Weekend Listen To Win Tickets To The 12th Annual Freestyle Festival!

March 17, 2017 12:01 AM
The WAVE

This weekend The WAVE has your free tickets to the 12th Annual Freestyle Festival on Saturday, April 22nd at The Queen Mary in Long Beach! This year’s lineup features Bell Biv Devoe, Lisa Lisa, Stevie B. &  House of Pain, plus:

  •  Arrested Development
  • Naughty by Nature
  • Montel Jordan
  • Trinere
  • The English Beat
  • Timmy T
  • Stacey Q
  • Debbie Deb
  • Chubb Rock
  • Nocera

Just be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines and you’ll score a pair of tickets to the show!

***You can also enter online right now by clicking HERE!***

Tickets are on-sale now through ticketmaster.com!

 

