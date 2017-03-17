Marine Survey Warns Queen Mary Is Falling Apart, Desperately Needs Repairs Or Could Sink

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A new marine survey warns the iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach desperately needs repairs and could sink if nothing is done soon to restore the historic 83-year-old ship.

According to naval architects and engineers who inspected the vessel, corrosion in the engine room has left the ship prone to flooding. Should that happen, there are no water-tight doors or working pumps to remove the water.

Corroded pillars also could lead to the collapse of an area, experts say.

Pictures from the Long Beach Press-Telegram show peeling paint and surface rust all over the ship.

A picture posted to Facebook late last year showed a leaky roof.

“Any area that would be considered unsafe for people would temporarily be shut down or inaccessible, and those would be the issues that we would address first,” Long Beach’s Economic and Property Development Director John Keisler said.

According to him, the city has designated $23 million for urgent repairs, and a plan to build entertainment around the ship would generate the tens of millions of dollars needed to do more repairs.

