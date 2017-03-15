Sting Brings Warm Family Vibes to Frozen NYC

By Dana Distortion

It wasn’t clear until shortly before the start of Sting’s concert at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom if people would brave the snow and ice covered streets of Manhattan to catch the last night of his U.S. tour.

As it turned out, Sting had really nothing to worry about: his loyal long time fans filled up the venue slowly but surely; once inside, the plunging temperature and frozen sidewalks didn’t matter anymore. Sting made it worth everyone’s time, with a two-hour relatively intimate show (last year, Sting played across the street at Madison Square Garden, sharing the stage with Peter Gabriel). The show drew from Sting’s solo career and, of course, the Police catalog. He also played some songs from his latest solo album, 57th & 9th.

The night opened with Sting taking the stage, proudly introducing his son Joe Sumner, and joined him for one song. Sting then left the stage and let Joe warm the crowd up with few more of his songs. The physical and vocal relation between the two was uncanny. Joe seems like a slightly edgier version of his dad. Joe also sang backing vocals for his dad, and took the spotlight for one song: a cover of David Bowie’s “Ashes to Ashes.”

The crowd was excited – but their energy level was highest during the biggest hits, notably the Police’s “Roxanne” and “Every Breath You Take” and Sting’s own “Englishman in New York.”

Sting ended the show on a quiet note with his Oscar-nominated song “The Empty Chair,” a song from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story (it’s also available on 57th & 9th). He noted that he likes to end his shows on a quiet note that will make his audience think and leave the show with something with a deeper meaning.

