LA Marathon Street Closures Start Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Street closures for the 32nd Annual Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday will bar several major streets to car traffic.

The 26.2-mile Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon will start at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 a.m. The race route will cross portions of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills and finish in Santa Monica.

Streets along the marathon route will be shut down at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, then re-open as early as 10:15 a.m. Sunday, depending on the location.

The city’s transportation department will enforce a no-parking policy for some streets on the route.

This is the first year that direct Metro rail service to the marathon finish line will be available due to the Expo Line extension into downtown Santa Monica that opened in May 2016. Metro said it will be increasing service to every nine minutes with three-car trains to accommodate the expected spike in riders.

The finish line for the marathon is Ocean Avenue and California Avenue, roughly six blocks from the downtown Santa Monica stop on the Expo Line.

Metro also advised that due to street closures for the race, many bus routes will be detoured and riders should allow for extra time for their commute.

For a full list of street closures, go to lamarathon.com or trafficinfo.lacity.org.