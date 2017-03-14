Sister Sledge Vow to Continue as Duo after Joni Sledge’s Death

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last Friday, Sister Sledge lost Joni Sledge, a member of the family. Now, the two remaining members have vowed to continue performing concerts and added several new shows to their tour.

“Sister Sledge will continue with their 2017 concert schedule, said the group in a statement. Sister Sledge – Debbie, Kim and the Sledge family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have extended their love and support during this difficult and challenging time of mourning, in the wake of the passing of our beloved sister Joni Sledge.”

The group, which is best known for their chart hit “We Are Family,” wrote that they would carry on “in the spirit” of their late sister and vowed to continue “her legacy.”

”Joni was a beautiful person, phenomenal artist and producer, a brilliant business woman and a powerhouse!” they wrote. “One of her greatest loves and joys was performing live with her family. In the spirit of Joni’s powerful strength of character, zest for life and spreading joy through music, we are committed to continuing her legacy.

”Therefore, in this new 2017 concert season, and in the true Sister Sledge family tradition, we will embrace and celebrate Joni, dedicating every concert in honor of her remarkable and beautiful life. WE ARE SISTERS. We are one… We are Flo’s daughters. We are Family!”

Yesterday, news broke that Joni, 60, died at her home in Phoenix. Soon after, the rest of the group issued the following message:

“On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin.” .

Scheduled Sister Sledge tour dates:

3/18 – Charenton, LA @ Cypress Bayou Casino

4/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cannery Casino Hotel

5/19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten, “Lets Rock The Moor”

5/20 – Cookham, United Kingdom @ Marsh Meadow “Springfest” (Edinburgh)

5/27 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange “Happy Days Festival”

5/28 – East Molesey, United Kingdom @ Imber Court with Village PeopleThe Trammps / Rose Royce

6/24 – Niagara Falls, NY Seneca @ Niagara Resort & Casino

7/15 – Clapham, United Kingdom @ Clapham Common “Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival”

8/03 – Inverness, United Kingdom @ Belladrum Estate “Rewind North”

8/05 – Macclesfield, United Kingdom @ Capesthorne Hall