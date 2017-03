LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A record-breaking storm that is blanketing the East Coast with snow has created a travel nightmare around the country.

As of Tuesday morning, 58 flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport. An additional 11 flights were delayed.

STORM WATCH: Blizzard Warning In Effect

Cancellation numbers could rise as the blizzard gains strength.

Airport police urge passengers to check with their airline before traveling to the airport.