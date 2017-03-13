Study: Irvine, Huntington Beach Among 10 Happiest U.S. Cities

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Irvine and Huntington Beach rank among the ten happiest cities in the United States, according to a survey released Monday by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The rankings of the 150 most populous municipalities were based on a variety of data that were summed up in the categories of emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

Irvine ranked third overall, while Huntington Beach placed sixth. San Diego came in seventh, while the San Diego County city of Chula Vista placed11th, Santa Clarita took 12th, Garden Grove placed 14th, Anaheim took 18th and Glendale placed 20th.

California dominated the top of the list, with eight of the top 10 cities and 13 of the first 20.

Fremont, a Bay Area suburb located between San Jose and Oakland, was ranked first by WalletHub, followed by San Jose, Irvine, San Francisco and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The “most unhappy” cities, according to WalletHub, are Detroit; Cleveland; Augusta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; and Toledo, Ohio.

