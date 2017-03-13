Greg Mack Talks With Cozette M. White About Her New Book, ‘Attracting The Best’

Cozette M. White, a Lifetime Achievement Award winner from the President of the United States, Barack Obama, stopped by The Wave to talk with Greg Mack about her new book, Attracting The Best, a guide to getting wealth, prosperity, and abundance in your life now! Listen to the interview below.

Segment 1-Cozette talks to Greg Mack about her Lifetime Achievement Award and her new book.

Segment 2-Greg asks about the “positive financial energy” if you’re not doing so well.

Segment 3-Cozette gives some final words of advice.

Meet Cozette M. White

Cozette M. White inspires individuals to live in purpose, embrace passion and achieve personal greatness through a balance in work and life. She is the Founder and CEO of My Financial Home Enterprises, a wealth management firm helping entrepreneurs and organizations develop solutions that fuel business growth and transform products into profits.

A leading authority on personal finances and business strategies, White’s advice has been called upon by ABC and FOX television stations. She’s been featured on the radio, Black Enterprise, Women of Wealth Magazine, Upscale Magazine, The Huffington Post and countless newspapers across the country. Women of Wealth dubbed White, “Wealth Builders Extraordinaire.” Among her many accomplishments, Dr. White was awarded The Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States, Barack Obama.