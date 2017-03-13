Best Exhibits To See With Your Kids In Los Angeles

Living in Southern California, we are lucky to have an abundance of activities at our fingertips. When it comes to enticing your children to get out of the house and get excited to see exhibits, there are tons of great places to visit. These are the best exhibits you must see with your kids.





Los Angeles Museum | Battleship USS Iowa

250 S Harbor Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90731

(877) 446-9261

www.pacificbattleship.com



Located near Rancho Palos Verdes, The Battleship USS Iowa Museum pays tribute to the former vessel of one of the US Navy pacific fleet’s ships and an area rich in maritime history. As a museum that is a fun family experience, the storied warship offers kid-friendly tours from the decks to the Captain’s cabin, as well as other exhibits on board. The massive ship provides a glimpse into the past through a unique experience aboard the only battleship currently on the West Coast. Get to see what it was like living at sea for thousands of sailors over the past 70 years, while interacting with many exhibits and also take part in a scavenger hunt. Kids will love it! The USS Iowa is now in San Pedro at the Pacific Battleship Center where she sits to inspire and educate as a living monument.

Columbia Memorial Space Center

2400 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

(562) 231-1200

www.columbiaspacescience.org



Whether your child is a fan of space exploration or not, a visit to the Columbia Memorial Space Center will certainly make them enthralled with it by the time they leave. With many exhibits to take part in, including robotic arms, seeing an astronaut suit in person, seeing the Gravity Well where kids can learn about gravity, and much more, there is plenty to see and do here. There are always events occurring here, too, so make sure to visit the calendar to see which one might appeal best for your child.

Galvin Physics Forest

Kidspace Museum

480 N Arroyo Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

www.kidspacemuseum.org



At The Robert & Mary Galvin Physics Forest, children will be offered 12 exciting, hands-on exhibits created to inspire them to be the next innovators and creators of tomorrow. From the bottle rocket, tennis ball launcher, and pulleys, there are tons of activities to touch, teach and nurture children’s love of science. The “Roller Coaster” will allow kids to construct a raceway and experiment with gravity, centripetal force and momentum, as well. There are plenty of other exhibits to take advantage of, too.

Dinosaur Hall

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-3466

www.nhm.org



As one of the most astounding dinosaur exhibits in the entire world, The NHM’s new Dinosaur Hall offers exhibits that will astound kids and adults alike. Inside are more than 300 real fossils, and 20 complete dinosaurs and ancient sea creatures. One of the centerpieces of the exhibit is the T. Rex growth series, or the only trio of different aged T.Rex specimens in the world. Kids will get to imagine what it was like to walk with dinosaurs and just how large they really were.

