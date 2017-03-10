Schwarzenegger Eyeing 2018 Run For Feinstein Senate Seat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Maybe he really will be back.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly mulling a return to public office following an ongoing feud with President Donald Trump over ratings for TV’s “Celebrity Apprentice”.

If the 69-year-old “Terminator” star does opt to run again, it would likely be in the 2018 U.S. Senate race for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, according to Politico.

A Twitter war between the former and current “Apprentice” hosts erupted last week after Schwarzenegger announced he would be leaving the show, even as Trump – who retains an executive producer credit on the show – maintains he was fired.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker. https://t.co/SvAjuPdHfa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 4, 2017

A spokesman for Schwarzenegger would not rule out a potential 2018 run, at which Feinstein would be 85 years old and up for reelection.

