INTERVIEW: Pat Prescott Talks ‘Race For a Cure’ With Mark Pilon of ‘Susan G. Komen Los Angeles’

By Pat Prescott

I saw Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County Executive Director Mark Pilon last month at our annual listener appreciation breakfast at Spaghettini. Turns out he’s a fan of the station, and we are fans of the great work they’re doing in our community.

Susan G. Komen made some great accomplishments last year. They were able to use ten community grants so that clinics can do free or low cost mammograms. Ninety seven breast cancers were discovered through their early detection efforts. Health insurance is complicated, so Susan G. Komen helps women to navigate the system.

Mark Pilon joined us in the Wave Studios to talk about the race, their community programs and the Circle of Promise initiative.

These are all great reasons to support this Saturday’s Race For the Cure at Dodger Stadium to raise funds to support the programs of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County. We hope to see you there this Saturday.

www.komenlacounty.org

LIKE them on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/komenla

FOLLOW them on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/komenla