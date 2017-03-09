INTERVIEW: Pat Prescott Talks ‘Race For a Cure’ With Mark Pilon of ‘Susan G. Komen Los Angeles’

March 9, 2017 10:50 AM By Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

I saw Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County Executive Director Mark Pilon last month at our annual listener appreciation breakfast at Spaghettini. Turns out he’s a fan of the station, and we are fans of the great work they’re doing in our community.

Susan G. Komen made some great accomplishments last year. They were able to use ten community grants so that clinics can do free or low cost mammograms. Ninety seven breast cancers were discovered through their early detection efforts. Health insurance is complicated, so Susan G. Komen helps women to navigate the system.

Mark Pilon joined us in the Wave Studios to talk about the race, their community programs and the Circle of Promise initiative.

These are all great reasons to support this Saturday’s Race For the Cure at Dodger Stadium to raise funds to support the programs of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County.  We hope to see you there this Saturday.

www.komenlacounty.org

LIKE them on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/komenla

FOLLOW them on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/komenla

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live