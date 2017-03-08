Celebrate Women With #HerVoiceIsMyVoice Viral Video March 8, 2017 6:47 AM

March 8, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Day Without A Woman, Her Voice Is My Voice, International Women's Day, Viral Video

By Sarah Carroll

Today is International Women’s Day.

It’s a time for us to pay tribute to women and the sacrifices they make each and every day. It’s also an occasion to fight for equality.

YouTube created a #HerVoiceIsMyVoice montage to “celebrate and share the voices of inspirational women from around the world.”

“This International Women’s Day, we’re turning up the volume on female voices and honoring the impact they have on all of us,” the video’s creators posted.

Ellen DeGeneres, Condoleezza Rice, Issa Rae, Malala Yousafzai, and Kamala Harris are just a few of those featured in the clip.

Check out the inspiring video below:

