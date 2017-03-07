LA County Voters Will Head To The Polls Today

March 7, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles County, Vote

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.

Residents will be weighing in on the following measures:

— Measure H: a quarter-cent county sales tax increase to fund the fight against homelessness

— Measure S: a much-debated initiative aimed at limiting development for all General Plan amendments, or special permission to developers known as “spot zoning,” for two years.

— Measure M: allows the city to repeal a current ban on medical marijuana dispensaries under the previously approved Proposition D and replace it with a new set of rules for different types of marijuana businesses

— Measure N: calls for giving permitting priority to 135 businesses that have been allowed to operate under the Proposition D ban, and includes taxation and permitting provisions

Read more at CBSLA.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live