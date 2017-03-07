Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete Docu-Series ‘For Peete’s Sake’ Returns to OWN

By Pat Prescott

Actress Holly Robinson Peete, her husband and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, and their family are on full display in the docu-series For Peete’s Sake which returned to the Oprah Winfrey Network last month.

During the first season we were introduced to their hectic lives as they attempt to balance raising four kids, including one with special needs, running their HollyRod Foundation and spending time with Holly’s feisty 80 years young mother Dolores.

Holly and Dolores stopped by The WAVE studios to talk about the new season and how it deals with issues like escalating police relations, RJ’s navigation of life with autism, and Ryan’s departure for her first year of college at NYU.

Once you listen in on our conversation, you won’t want to miss an episode of For Peete’s Sake, Saturday nights on OWN! Visit www.Oprah.com/OWN for more details.