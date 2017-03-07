Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete Docu-Series ‘For Peete’s Sake’ Returns to OWN

March 7, 2017 11:51 AM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: For Peete's Sake, Holly Robinson Peete, OWN, Pat Prescott, Rodney Peete

By Pat Prescott

Actress Holly Robinson Peete, her husband and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, and their family are on full display in the docu-series For Peete’s Sake which returned to the Oprah Winfrey Network last month.

During the first season we were introduced to their hectic lives as they attempt to balance raising four kids, including one with special needs, running their HollyRod Foundation and spending time with Holly’s feisty 80 years young mother Dolores.

Holly and Dolores stopped by The WAVE studios to talk about the new season and how it deals with issues like escalating police relations, RJ’s navigation of life with autism, and Ryan’s departure for her first year of college at NYU.

Once you listen in on our conversation, you won’t want to miss an episode of For Peete’s Sake, Saturday nights on OWN! Visit www.Oprah.com/OWN for more details.

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live