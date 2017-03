Lionsgate announced LA LA Land in concert: A Live to film celebration at the Hollywood Bowl on Memorial day weekend, May 26-27.

Spend a night under the stars in the ‘City of Stars’ featuring Composer Justin Hurwitz, a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir, Jazz ensemble and fireworks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th @ 12pm for both Friday and Saturday shows via Ticketmaster.com.