Go Behind the Scenes with Comedy Legends in the New Documentary ‘Dying Laughing’

By Pat Prescott

We’ve seen comedian Kym Whitley on just about every TV network and in a slew of movies including the recent box office hit Fist Fight. She will now also be seen in a new documentary Dying Laughing. The film also features Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Bob Saget, Jamie Foxx, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Lewis, Steve Coogan, Bobby Lee, and the late Garry Shandling.

It’s a candid look inside the agony and ecstasy of making people laugh for a living. Original interviews interlaced with personal footage of life on the road from a comedian’s point of view, take us behind the scenes to see just how difficult this job is and how our favorites manage to make it look easy.

See Kym Whitley currently starring in the Freeform (formerly ABC/Family) sitcom, Young and Hungry and in Nickelodeon’s Kymplicated. Also, find out more about her “Don’t Feed Me” campaign to enlighten the public about food allergies for adults and children.

