County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas Demystifies County Measure H

March 6, 2017 1:55 PM By Pat Prescott
By Pat Prescott

People have a lot of questions about county Measure H, one of the items we will vote on tomorrow, March 7th. Listen in and get them answered as I talk to County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who explains what Measure H is all about and why it has unusually broad based support.

The polls open tomorrow at 7am and close at 8p. Find your polling place, get voter information, and see & hear my discussion with advocates for county Measure H at www.LAVOTE.net.

See you tomorrow at the polls!

