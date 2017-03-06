Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns to the Music Center

LA loves Alvin Ailey. The award winning dance company is back at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from March 8-12, 2017 as part of the Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance At the Music Center 2016-2017 season.

Kyle Abraham, who recently joined the illustrious faculty of UCLA’s World Arts Cultures Dance Department, called in to talk about this year’s three programs. This engagement includes the West Coast premieres of r-Evolution, Dream., Deep, and Kyle’s own piece, Untitled America. We talked about what to expect from the new pieces, why Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations is still so popular and a whole lot more.

Listen in to our conversation or better yet, check out Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater live March 8-12th at the Music Center.

