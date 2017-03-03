Win Tickets to the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl June 10

Listen all weekend long for your chance to win tickets to the legendary Playboy Jazz Festival, presented by the L.A. Phil, June 10th and 11th at the Hollywood Bowl!

This year’s artists include Gregory Porter, Corinne Bailey Rae, Common, Kenny Garrett, Hudson with Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield, and many more! Make the most of your Hollywood Bowl experience with a picnic dinner—bring your own food or buy on site.

Tickets are available March 7th via HollywoodBowl.com.