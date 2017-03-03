Pitbull’s Camila Cabello Collaboration was Meant for Britney Spears

By Brian Ives

Pitbull’s upcoming collaboration with Camila Cabello and J Balvin, “Hey Ma,” was originally supposed to be a collaboration with Britney Spears and Romeo Santos.

The song will be in the upcoming Fast and Furious film, The Fate of the Furious, but Pitbull told Radio.com that the original version with Spears and Santos is in the can and that it may be released at some point.

Related: Camila Cabello Wants Body Enhancement for Her Birthday

“Funny story behind that,” Pitbull told Radio.com. “At first, it was me and Romeo Santos, Britney Spears was on the record. [The] Fast and Furious [team] ends up loving the record. And they brought on board J Balvin and Camila Cabello. So, it’s been an interesting journey. To watch it go on to become the intro to the movie — the first huge movie franchise to shoot in Cuba — is an amazing honor.”

“But,” he adds, “You never know, there might be a remix with Romeo and Britney in the future. But it was an honor to be able to work with Britney.”

He notes that Spears was cool about hearing the news that her version wasn’t going to be used in the film. “She was a great sport, she’s been in the business for years. She said, ‘Don’t even worry about that. We’ll use it for the remix, or we’ll do another record together.'”

The Fate of the Furious will be in theaters on April 14. And Pitbull’s next album, Climate Change, is due out on March 17; it features the new single “Options” with Stephen Marley.