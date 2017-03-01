Taylor Swift’s Cats Caught on Tape

By Robyn Collins

Country-turned-pop singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift loves cats. She adopted her first feline, Scottish Fold Meredith (named after Ellen Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character) on Halloween 2011, and they quickly bonded, according to T Swift’s social media profiles.

In June 2014, Swift adopted another Scottish Fold kitty and brought home Olivia (named after her pal Mariska Hargitay’s detective character on Law & Order: SVU).

“They can say whatever they want about my personal life because I know what my personal life is, and it involves a lot of TV and cats and girlfriends,” she told Us.

Anyone who has followed the kitty crusade on social media has seen things like how her cat left a claw mark on her leg or attacked her custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor and her cats: