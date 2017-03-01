See The Spinners At The Intimate Saban Theater

The Spinners have been together in one form or another since the days of Doo-Wop. Their first hit back in the early 1960’s,”That’s What Girls Are Made For,” is considered a Doo-Wop classic. In 1970 they had their one big hit for Motown, “It’s A Shame”, written for them by Stevie Wonder and Syreeta Wright.

After a quick change to Atlantic Records two years later, a new producer, Thom Bell, helped the Spinners hit the big time, racking up nearly a dozen Top 20 hits including “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Rubber Band Man,” “Working My Way Back To You,” and a # 1 song, “Then Came You” with Dionne Warwick.

I saw the Spinners at The Hollywood a couple of years ago, and now you can catch them in a more intimate setting at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills this Sunday night, March 5th. And if you are free Saturday night, you can join the incomparable George Benson for what is always a dazzling performance of his guitar magic.

Always a great show, and parking is always much easier on the weekends.