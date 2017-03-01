Fanciest Places To Get Married In Los Angeles

There’s no doubt that Los Angeles is one of the most luxurious cities in the world. So, it should come as no surprise that the city of angels offers some of the best and most over the top wedding venues around. From beachside settings to ones in the heart of Bel Air and Beverly Hills, Los Angeles offers luxury all around!





The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 276-2251

Known around the world, The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of the finest venues for an over the top wedding. With a timeless glamour, this beautiful setting offers top notch service, beautifully landscaped grounds, luxurious villas and 5 star wedding offerings for a bride and groom. Providing an unforgettable setting, the hotel has played host to some of the world's most prestigious weddings over the years. Ceremonies are held in an intimate garden on the side of the hotel, while guests are treated to large and stunning event rooms like the Crystal Ballroom with its art deco style and historic charm. The Sunset Ballroom is another stunning setting for those who desire a one-of-a-kind indoor wedding. With French doors, and beautiful chandeliers, the room overlooks the famed Sunset Blvd. The Rodeo Ballroom is unique for its built in stage and dance floor and ornate crystal chandeliers, Spanish terrace and private foyer with a built in bar.





Hotel Bel-Air

701 Stone Canyon Rd

Los Angeles, CA

(310) 472-1211

For a truly fairy-tale wedding, the Hotel Bel Air is the answer. While the cost of the wedding venue will set you back a pretty penny, it's well worth it here. Brides and grooms are offered a flawlessly executed bespoke wedding from the hotel from professionals that know what they're doing and offer top notch service. Set on the secluded Stone Canyon Road, Hotel Bel Air is perfect for those wanting a wedding that is both as fancy as it can get, but also extremely private. In fact, the property feels as if you've been transported out of Los Angeles, although the hotel sits just 1 mile from Westwood. The Hotel Bel Air's Swan Lake is the most famous and romantic place on the grounds, and is perfect for a backdrop.





Terrenea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

(310) 265-2800

This hillside resort hideaway certainly lives up to the hype around it. With some of the best views of the Pacific in or around Los Angeles, this Palos Verdes hotel is the perfect setting to walk down the aisle just steps from the glistening Pacific Ocean. Here, a bride and groom exchange vows outside with the ocean as a backdrop, and a luxurious resort surrounding in all other directions. The resort offers several ballrooms too, holding both large and small weddings. For those attending, there are beaut ocean-side bungalows, you'll get up close and personal with this seaside scene that is worth every penny. The same goes for any of the ocean view casitas, available with a broader but not so touchable panorama of the crashing water's edge.





Shutters On The Beach

1 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 458-0030

Santa Monica's Shutters On The Beach has been the setting of many luxurious weddings. As you step inside the iconic beachside getaway resort, guests are immediately greeted by exquisite beachy decor, and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. At Shutters, they will help you plan and execute a dream wedding, exactly as you want it. From expert planners to exquisite ballrooms, weddings are generally held on the Pacific Terrace directly next to the pool offering ocean views. The best setting for a ceremony here lies near their pool on the roof on their Pacific Terrace. Guests sit in a cordoned off area which overlooks the beautiful Pacific Ocean. Once the bride and groom say "I Do," there are a few options to choose from for the reception, including their Grand Salon, the Promenade Room, Beachside Room, Oceanside Room, and others!





Montage Beverly Hills

225 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 860-7800

For those looking for luxurious accommodations in the heart of Beverly Hills, look no further than Beverly Hill's Montage Resort. The hotel, which sits within the famous Golden Triangle, offers top-notch dining options for a wedding, as well as special settings for both the ceremony and reception. At the Montage, their event and wedding specialists will help you create a special day you will remember forever. Offering romantic, picture-perfect venues along with a glamour reminiscent of the 1920's and 1930's, ceremonies are usually held overlooking the Beverly Canon Gardens. The 5,000 square foot terrace is perfect for a large or smaller wedding. Once the bride and groom says 'I Do,' guests can party the night away in a grand ballroom inside where the hotel's staff will help delight with terrific food, wine, wedding cakes and more.





Casa Del Mar

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

Casa Del Mar sits right on the beach in Santa Monica and is one of the most luxurious destinations for a wedding. As the sister hotel to Shutters On The Beach, Casa Del Mar offers a grand staircase which makes for the most splendid of entrances for the bride and groom after the ceremony. With an elegant, and contemporary setting, Casa Del Mar offers several venues on the property that make it perfect for any size wedding, including their Colonnade Ballroom (which can fit up to 450 people) along with a terrace, their Crimson Room for smaller venues and many more. Each room or terrace offers a beautiful space in which to entertain wedding guests and ensure that the night will live on in the bride and grooms memory for a long time!


