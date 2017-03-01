Downtown LA’s Historic Angels Flight Railway To Reopen By Labor Day, Officials Say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The historic Angels Flight railway, which has been closed since one of the two rail cars came off the tracks in September 2013, will reopen by Labor Day with a new operator, city officials announced Wednesday.

Thanks to a 30-year agreement with the ACS company, the short funicular on Bunker Hill will be upgraded and renovated, and safety improvements will be made, including the installation of an emergency walkway along the short route.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Jose Huizar were among those taking part in the announcement, which was made in the shadow of the railway and its twin cars, Sinai and Olivet. The railway had a brief cameo in the Oscar-nominated musical “La La Land,” with stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone seen seated in one of the rail cars, then exiting through the gate at the top of the hill.

The Metro Board of Directors approved a motion by Garcetti in 2015 to study ways to re-open Angels Flight, which travels a short distance along Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles.

Angels Flight is a “very important part of our transportation system” and fills “a special place in the hearts of Angelenos,” Garcetti said at the July 23, 2015, meeting when the motion was approved.

