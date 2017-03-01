5 Can’t Miss Events In March 2017 In Orange County

Everyone has their go to activities and hobbies. Some people love music, cars, and tattoos. Others might enjoy being outdoors and walking/running to get the endorphins up. And then there are the foodies and beer connoisseurs. Whatever you enjoy, it’s a great way to get out and just enjoy life. Here’s a list of events in Orange County this March that you don’t want to miss.
MUSINK
OC Fair & Events Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 708-1500
www.musink.org
Date: March 17, 18 and 19 2017
The 10th Annual MUSINK festival is back! Presented by Travis Barker and KROQ, this three day event is a tattoo convention, car show and concert all packed into one event. The event will host over 100 of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists and feature performances from NOFX, The Vandals, Lagwagon, A Wilhelm Scream, The Used, Goldfinger, Hell Or Highwater, Glassjaw, Bad Religion, Pennywise and more. Tattoo artists can be found on their website as well. There will also be tattoo contests and more to take part in.
Festival of Whales
24650 Dana Point Harbor
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 923-2263
www.dpfestivalofwhales.com
Date: March 4-5 & 11-12, 2017
The 4th Annual Dana Point Festival Of Whales is back again this year and better than ever! Join them for two fun filled weekends in March where you’ll get to take part in a parade on March 4th, a Festival of Whales movie on March 11th at 6:30pm at the Dana Point Community Center, as well as a concert and BBQ on March 12th at Baby Beach from 12pm to 5pm. Those are just a few of the dozens of incredible events taking place on both weekends which honor these great sea creatures!
Tustin Hangar Half Marathon and 5K
The District Shopping Center
2437 Park Ave.
Tustin, CA 92782
(714) 544-5341
www.tustinhangarhalf.com
Date: March 12, 2017
The Tustin Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor, Primo Fitness, will be presenting the Inaugural Tustin Hangar Half Marathon and 5K on Sunday March 12, 2017. The half marathon will begin at 7am and the 5k will begin at 7:30am. This is a great chance to give back and help raise funds for nonprofits, and charities, while getting a good run in. Part of the proceeds of all race registration fees will go directly to those nonprofit organizations and charities as well. Both races will begin at The District at Tustin Legacy, a huge open-air entertainment and shopping center. Runners participating in both races will run through one of the two Tustin blimp hangars, among the largest wooden structures ever built and are rarely opened to the public. These impressive structures are seventeen stories high, over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide!
FirkFest
Anaheim Packing District
400 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 798-3019
www.firkfest.com
Date: March 11, 2017 from 12pm to 4pm
Firkfest is California’s only all-cask beer festival. With unlimited tastes of over fifty casks of delicious craft beer, guests can enjoy a day in the park just outside Anaheim’s vibrant Packinghouse. Park games, beer from over 30 breweries, live music and tasty food from local eateries will round out the festival. There will be international food from Adya, Iron Press, Pour Vida and Lebanese street food, as well as DJ music and more!
59th Annual Swallows Day Parade & Mercado
Dowtown San Juan Capistrano
www.swallowsparade.com
Date: March 25, 2017
Stop by and take part in San Juan Capistrano’s 59th Annual Swallows Day Parade & Mercado! The parade will take place in downtown San Juan Capistrano, and this event is the country’s largest non-motorized parade. Watch as horses ride by, stagecoach wagons, and other revelers take to the streets. Make sure to get there early though as most streets close around 10am. The parade begins promptly at 11 am. Then, take part in The Mercado, which is a street fair and market place where you can bite into delicious eats, dance, play and shop at over 100 booths.