5 Can’t Miss Events In March 2017 In Orange County



Everyone has their go to activities and hobbies. Some people love music, cars, and tattoos. Others might enjoy being outdoors and walking/running to get the endorphins up. And then there are the foodies and beer connoisseurs. Whatever you enjoy, it’s a great way to get out and just enjoy life. Here’s a list of events in Orange County this March that you don’t want to miss.

Date: March 17, 18 and 19 2017 OC Fair & Events Center88 Fair DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 708-1500Date: March 17, 18 and 19 2017 The 10th Annual MUSINK festival is back! Presented by Travis Barker and KROQ, this three day event is a tattoo convention, car show and concert all packed into one event. The event will host over 100 of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists and feature performances from NOFX, The Vandals, Lagwagon, A Wilhelm Scream, The Used, Goldfinger, Hell Or Highwater, Glassjaw, Bad Religion, Pennywise and more. Tattoo artists can be found on their website as well. There will also be tattoo contests and more to take part in.





Date: March 4-5 & 11-12, 2017 24650 Dana Point HarborDana Point, CA 92629(949) 923-2263Date: March 4-5 & 11-12, 2017 The 4th Annual Dana Point Festival Of Whales is back again this year and better than ever! Join them for two fun filled weekends in March where you’ll get to take part in a parade on March 4th, a Festival of Whales movie on March 11th at 6:30pm at the Dana Point Community Center, as well as a concert and BBQ on March 12th at Baby Beach from 12pm to 5pm. Those are just a few of the dozens of incredible events taking place on both weekends which honor these great sea creatures! Related: Top Outdoor Workout Spots In Orange County





Date: March 12, 2017 The District Shopping Center2437 Park Ave.Tustin, CA 92782(714) 544-5341Date: March 12, 2017 The Tustin Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor, Primo Fitness, will be presenting the Inaugural Tustin Hangar Half Marathon and 5K on Sunday March 12, 2017. The half marathon will begin at 7am and the 5k will begin at 7:30am. This is a great chance to give back and help raise funds for nonprofits, and charities, while getting a good run in. Part of the proceeds of all race registration fees will go directly to those nonprofit organizations and charities as well. Both races will begin at The District at Tustin Legacy, a huge open-air entertainment and shopping center. Runners participating in both races will run through one of the two Tustin blimp hangars, among the largest wooden structures ever built and are rarely opened to the public. These impressive structures are seventeen stories high, over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide!





Date: March 11, 2017 from 12pm to 4pm Anaheim Packing District400 S. Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 798-3019Date: March 11, 2017 from 12pm to 4pm Firkfest is California’s only all-cask beer festival. With unlimited tastes of over fifty casks of delicious craft beer, guests can enjoy a day in the park just outside Anaheim’s vibrant Packinghouse. Park games, beer from over 30 breweries, live music and tasty food from local eateries will round out the festival. There will be international food from Adya, Iron Press, Pour Vida and Lebanese street food, as well as DJ music and more! Related: Best Breweries In Orange County

