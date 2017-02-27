INTERVIEW: Hands For Hope Starlight Serendae

One of my favorite annual events is Hands For Hope’s Starlight Serenade to raise funds for the after school program Lydia Floyd founded to help working parents and single parents who need a safe and productive environment for their kids after school is over.

I spoke to Lydia and Gail Johnson, musical director for the concert this Saturday night. Gail is the longtime musical director for guitarist Norman Brown and founder of the popular all female ensemble, Jazz In Pink. Lydia and Gail met years ago at first Baptist Church and 17 years ago Gail was one of the first people to support Lydia’s vision. I’ll be hosting this year’s show which features Sinbad, Jessy J, Paul Jackson Jr, Dr. Bobby Rodriguez, and the Hands for Hope Kids.

Hands for Hope is much more than a place for kids to do homework after school. Lydia and her staff and volunteers provide opportunities to participate in music, dance, art , field trips and other activities. They also provide healthy food, mentoring support , free STEAM based after school programs, low cost Academic Summer Camp and semiannual single parent resource fairs.

This weekend’s concert provides financial support for Hands For Hope’s programs and the kids and families that benefit. Hope to see you there!

17th Annual Starlight Serenade Benefit Concert

Saturday March 4, 2017

6PM VIP Reception

8PM Concert

Harmony Gold Theater

7655 W Sunset Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90046

For tickets and info visit: www.Hands4HopeLA.org or call 818-763-4673