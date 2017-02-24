Hosting Olympics Is A Risk LA Is Willing To Take

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s supposed to be the greatest honor a city can receive: a chance for it to welcome the world and show off, but hosting the Olympics is increasingly being seen as an unnecessary burden. Wednesday was another example of that after Budapest withdrew its bid to host the 2024 Games amid strong opposition in Hungary. The International Olympic Committee must now decide between Paris and Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has consistently pointed to strong support in the Southland for the Games.

“We intend to win this,” Garcetti said. “There’s 88 percent support, L.A. has been able to turn a profit and will do it again.”

Meanwhile, almost six months after Rio hosted the Olympics, the legacy is crumbling. Several of the venues are abandoned and falling apart. The Olympic park is a ghost town, and the athlete village sits empty. With billions of dollars wasted and unused venues in several other Olympic cities, many countries are no longer willing to host the games.

Before Budapest dropped out, ‘Rome’ said ‘ thanks, but no thanks’ to a bid for 2024. Rome’s mayor said hosting the games would be “irresponsible” and would only cause the city to fall into more debt.

L.A. was tapped to replace Boston after the U.S. Olympic Committee faced vocal opposition and a lack of political support. In the past two decades the IOC has seen twice as many cities drop out of the bidding process as have remained.

