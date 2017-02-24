Chef Wolfgang Puck – Oscars Big Feast

By Paul & Teresa Lowe

www.chronicletravelers.com

When it comes to taking home Oscar – the coveted golden statuette of the motion picture industry – there’s no such thing as a sure bet for any A-list actor. However, Chef Wolfgang Puck’s over the top savory bite, hors d’oeuvres, seafood dishes and tapas served at the Governors Ball always win praises for ‘best cuisine of the year’ in Hollywood.

Chef Wolfgang says the 89th Academy Awards Show is the greatest celebration of the year and its after-party should feature the best food in the world. His ball menu features more than four dozen whimsical and colorful dishes; potatoes with caviar, Oscar-shaped biscuit salmon with caviar, Dover Sole, king crab, braised short ribs, mini Kobe burgers, pizza, pasta and truffles and chicken pot pie, which is a ball favorite. Chef is found of saying, “whatever you like, we have it, including lots and lots of vegetables.” Chef Wolfgang, by the way loves vegetables, and emphasizes farm-to-table freshness. He always uses produce from local growers and suppliers.

Chef Wolfgang’s gigantic smile and gracious laugh greet you as you enter his state of the art kitchen. Speaking with the 63-year-old Austrian-born culinary genius you can hear his passion for always wanting to extend the boundaries of flavorful dishes for the post-Oscars party. Chef’s recipes, made with the help of more than 350 culinary assistants, sous-chefs, and even his 11-year-old son, truly push your taste palate into zones you never knew could be so wonderful…wow!

On the evening of the Academy Awards, Chef Wolfgang says he spends about an hour or so in the kitchen and heads off to mingle with the 16-hundred guests, but not before praising and applauding his staff for a job well done.

At the end of the Oscars Governors Ball, everyone leaves full and happy. Also, no food goes to waste. Chef Wolfgang generously donates all of the unused fresh foods to Los Angeles area shelters. He says at least for one night, folks who’ve fallen on hard times also get to dine on fine foods just like a Hollywood movie star.