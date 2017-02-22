Paris Jackson Sends Birthday Wishes to Brother Prince Michael II

By Robyn Collins

Paris Jackson wished her baby brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, also known as “Blanket,” a very public happy birthday on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

The message was heartfelt and personal. The photo of the two as little kids is adorable.

Related: Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut in TV Drama ‘Star’

“ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today,” she captioned the photo. “slow the f— down, i want you to stay a baby forever. this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know.”

Paris continued, “watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can’t tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B.”

Prince Michael reportedly changed his name informally, from Blanket to Bigi two years ago. He is the third and youngest child of Michael Jackson.